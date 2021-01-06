Entertainment Can You Tell The TikTokers From The YouTubers? By Bradley Lamb - January 6, 2021 0 12 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Charli D’Amelio Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Tana Mongeau Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImage via Getty Riyaz Ali Aroob Khan / youtube.com Correct! Wrong! Riyaz Ali is also an up-and-coming singer. Bella Poarch Bella Poarch / youtube.com Correct! Wrong! Bella Poarch first went viral with her iconic “M to the B” head-bopping routine. Jackie Aina Andrew Toth/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows via Getty Correct! Wrong! Jackie Aina is a prominent beauty influencer. MrBeast MrBeast / youtube.com Correct! Wrong! You might recognize MrBeast from his #TeamTrees campaign. DerekTrendz Derek Trendz / youtube.com Correct! Wrong! Derek Trendz is one of the many TikTok stars who also creates content for YouTube. Loren Gray Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty Images GloZell Green Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions Correct! Wrong! GloZell Green’s success on YouTube helped her land a role as Little Debbie in Ralph Breaks the Internet. Anna Akana Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic via Getty Correct! Wrong! Anna Akana is also an actor, writer, singer, and filmmaker. Lauren Godwin Michael Bezjian/Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Lauren Godwin is known for her comedy content. Jannat Zubair Rahmani Jannat Zubair Rahmani / youtube.com Correct! Wrong! Jannat Zubair Rahmani was a Bollywood actor and TV star before transitioning to social media. Daily Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!