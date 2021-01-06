Can You Tell The TikTokers From The YouTubers?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12

  1. Charli D’Amelio

    Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

  2. Tana Mongeau

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImage via Getty

  3. Riyaz Ali

    Aroob Khan / youtube.com

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    Riyaz Ali is also an up-and-coming singer.

  4. Bella Poarch

    Bella Poarch / youtube.com

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    Bella Poarch first went viral with her iconic “M to the B” head-bopping routine.

  5. Jackie Aina

    Andrew Toth/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows via Getty

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    Jackie Aina is a prominent beauty influencer.

  6. MrBeast

    MrBeast
    / youtube.com

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    You might recognize MrBeast from his #TeamTrees campaign.

  7. DerekTrendz

    Derek Trendz / youtube.com

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    Derek Trendz is one of the many TikTok stars who also creates content for YouTube.

  8. Loren Gray

    Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty Images

  9. GloZell Green

    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    GloZell Green’s success on YouTube helped her land a role as Little Debbie in Ralph Breaks the Internet.

  10. Anna Akana

    Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic via Getty

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    Anna Akana is also an actor, writer, singer, and filmmaker.

  11. Lauren Godwin

    Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    Lauren Godwin is known for her comedy content.

  12. Jannat Zubair Rahmani

    Jannat Zubair Rahmani
    / youtube.com

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    Jannat Zubair Rahmani was a Bollywood actor and TV star before transitioning to social media.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR