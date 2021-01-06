Bruce Arians warns Chase Young for Tom Brady request: ‘You better watch what you wish for’

Bulletin board material for Tom Brady? Not a great idea.

After Washington’s NFC East-clinching victory on “Sunday Night Football,” rookie standout defensive end Chase Young was caught on tape shouting a simple request: He wants Tom Brady.

“Tom Brady, Tom Brady﻿, I’m coming!” Young said. “I want Tom! I want Tom.”

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians offered praise of Young and many other Football Team players, but he also took notice of Young’s request and offered a simple bit of advice for the rookie.

“He’s a hell of a player. Making him a captain as a rookie speaks volumes,” Arians said (via NFL.com). “… We’ll have our hands full, but it’s one of those games where you better watch what you wish for.”

Young is playing with fire: Brady, known to take things a lot more personally than Michael Jordan, is getting hot at the right time entering the playoffs. The Buccaneers’ offense is firing on all cylinders, as the team finished the season on a four-game winning streak.

They face a tough task in Young, who is almost certain to earn the nod for defensive rookie of the year from various outlets. With 7 1/2 sacks on the season, Young has done more for Washington than the numbers suggest.

The Football Team features a more than capable defensive line to try to knock Brady off his spot in the Saturday night matchup, but if they can’t get to the GOAT, then Young will have provided plenty of good material for Twitter great @OldTakesExposed.