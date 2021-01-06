Browns keep facility closed but report no new positive COVID-19 tests

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski offered good news during Wednesday’s Zoom call with reporters when he announced that his team discovered no new recent positive COVID-19 test results or players deemed high-risk close contacts, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

As Daryl Ruiter noted for Cleveland radio station 92.3 The Fan, however, the Browns are keeping their facility closed four days before their Sunday night playoff showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“We’ve got a job to do,” Stefanski said while explaining Cleveland would go through a virtual walkthrough early Wednesday afternoon. “We’ll make sure we keep everybody safe, first and foremost, and then we’ll get back to work and put a plan together to go on the road versus a really good football team.”

The Browns confirmed on Tuesday that Stefanski, two members of his staff, and two players tested positive for the virus. It was later reported that three-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge were the players responsible for the positive tests. Cleveland added Bitonio and Hodge to the reserve/COVID-19 list later in the day.

Anybody who tests positive for the coronavirus at any point after Week 17 would be unavailable for a wild-card weekend game.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach in Stefanski’s absence, while offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will call plays for quarterback Baker Mayfield against Pittsburgh.

The Browns-Steelers game remains on, as scheduled, for Sunday evening.