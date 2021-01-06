British Royal Family News says that Prince Harry is being criticized for sounding more ‘American’ these days. In fact, a royal biographer by the name of Angela Levin and a radio actor have gone on the record to say that the Duke of Sussex is certainly sounding more American these days and that little by little, he’s losing his Queen’s English. Here’s what you need to know.

British Royal Family News: Prince Harry Criticized For His New American Accent

In an article for the Daily Telegraph, Angela Levin says that his “Californication” is well under way and that Prince Harry has become so ‘woke’ that even his voice is changing with Americanisms along with new vocabulary words and different pronunciations. She said Harry was “changing his accent to fit in” with phrases such as “twenny twenny” and “I wanna.”

If that weren’t enough, radio actor Jane Whitthenshaw also told Express.co.uk that Prince Harry should be particularly careful when trying to adopt a new accent. In fact, the actor said that instead of trying to fit in with all of the new people in his life, Harry should attempt to be as authentic to his true self as possible.

She said, “In acting, the voice is a generic part of the character. For example, the actors in The Crown do an amazing job, particularly Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. Of course, she has hours of footage to study but it is uncanny how she has picked up the vocal tics. The secret is not to impersonate but to make it truthful and not just to stick the voice on top. That doesn’t sound authentic.”

So far neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle have made any comments about the criticism. While both Harry and Meghan have mentioned that they are definitely very happy with their new life in California, they also haven’t said anything about a possible return to the UK. We will update you with all of the latest details as they come in.

