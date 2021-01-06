new video loaded: Britain Scrambles to Battle the Virus
Britain Scrambles to Battle the Virus
Speaking at a news conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain said that 1.3 million people had already been vaccinated, and that he hoped that the most vulnerable could be protected by the vaccine within about six weeks.
I can tell you that this afternoon — with Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca combined — as of this afternoon, we’ve now vaccinated over 1.1 million people in England and over 1.3 million across the U.K. Then we think that by the middle of February, when a very considerable portion of the most vulnerable groups will have been vaccinated, or so we hope and believe, that’s the top four of the J.C.V.I. cohorts, then, you know, there really is the prospect of beginning the relaxation.
