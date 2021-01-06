Britain Scrambles to Battle the Virus

I can tell you that this afternoon — with Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca combined — as of this afternoon, we’ve now vaccinated over 1.1 million people in England and over 1.3 million across the U.K. Then we think that by the middle of February, when a very considerable portion of the most vulnerable groups will have been vaccinated, or so we hope and believe, that’s the top four of the J.C.V.I. cohorts, then, you know, there really is the prospect of beginning the relaxation.