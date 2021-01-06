Bridgerton Cast In Other TV Shows And Movies

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

The perfect time for me to scream about how great Derry Girls is.


Nicola Goode / Amazon / Everett Collection

Bridgerton star to look out for: Regé-Jean Page (Simon Basset)

Who he plays: Chico Sweetney, one of the members of the quartet that Robert is in. He also has a romance with Mona, Sylvie’s cousin.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video


Netflix

Bridgerton star to look out for: Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington)

Who she plays: Clare, one of Erin’s best friends who often questions some of her friends’ decisions.

Where to watch: Netflix

3.

Younger


TV Land / Everett Collection

Bridgerton star to look out for: Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton)

Who she plays: Clare, who dates Josh starting in Season 4.

Where to watch: Hulu

4.

Crashing


Channel 4

Bridgerton star to look out for: Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton)

Who he plays: Sam, a friend of Anthony’s who lives in the hospital and grows closer to Fred.

Where to watch: Netflix

5.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince


Warner Bros / Everett Collection

Bridgerton star to look out for: Freddie Stroma (Prince Friederich)

Who he plays: Cormac McLaggen, who becomes part of the Slug Club and who tries out for the Gryffindor Quidditch team. He also appears in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Where to watch: Okay, currently Harry Potter isn’t streaming anywhere, so it’s time to dust off the good ol’ DVDs or you can rent them on iTunes or Amazon Prime Video.

6.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1


Warner Bros.

Bridgerton star to look out for: Regé-Jean Page (Simon Basset)

Who he plays: An unnamed guest at Fleur and Bill Weasley’s wedding.

Where to watch: Okay, currently Harry Potter isn’t streaming anywhere, so it’s time to dust off the good ol’ DVDs or you can rent them on iTunes or Amazon Prime Video.

7.

Broadchurch


ITV

Bridgerton star to look out for: Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton)

Who he plays: Olly Stevens, a journalist who began to report on the investigation of the death of Danny Latimer.

Where to watch: Netflix

8.

Invictus


Warner Bros / Everett Collection

Bridgerton star to look out for: Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury)

Who she plays: Brenda Mazibuko, Nelson Mandela’s chief of staff.

Where to watch: It’s not streaming anywhere, but you can rent it on iTunes or Amazon Prime Video.

9.

Rome


HBO

Bridgerton star to look out for: Polly Walker (Portia Featherington)

Who she plays: Atia of the Julii, the niece of Julius Caesar who uses her family connection to connect herself to some of the most powerful people. Polly’s work on the show earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

Where to watch: HBO Max

10.

Pitch Perfect


Universal Pictures

Bridgerton star to look out for: Freddie Stroma (Prince Friederich)

Who he plays: Luke, who works at the radio station with Becca.

Where to watch: It’s not streaming anywhere, but you can rent it on iTunes or Amazon Prime Video.

11.

Lady Macbeth


BBC Films

Bridgerton star to look out for: Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte)

Who she plays: Agnes, a woman who arrives and tells Katherine about a young boy named Teddy. And yes, that is Golda with Florence Pugh.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

12.

Goodbye Christopher Robin


David Appleby / Fox Searchlight / Everett Collection

Bridgerton star to look out for: Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton)

Who he plays: The younger version of Christopher Robin.

Where to watch: It’s not streaming anywhere, but you can rent it on iTunes or Amazon Prime Video.

13.

For the People


ABC

Bridgerton star to look out for: Regé-Jean Page (Simon Basset)

Who he plays: Leonard Knox, one of the new Assistant US Attorneys at the US District Court in New York. Like Bridgerton, this show was also produced by Shonda Rhimes.

Where to watch: It’s not streaming anywhere, but you can rent it on iTunes or Amazon Prime Video.

14.

Game of Thrones


HBO

Bridgerton star to look out for: Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso) and Freddie Stroma (Prince Friederich)

Who she plays: Sabrina played a handmaid who was at the celebration of the retaking of Riverrun by the Lannisters and Freys. She ultimately turned out to be Arya Stark in disguise. And Freddie played Dickon Tarly in one episode before the role was recast.

Where to watch: HBO Max

15.

Vanity Fair


ITV

Bridgerton star to look out for: Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton)

Who she plays: Amelia Sedley, a young girl from a wealthy London family who is good friends with Becky from Miss Pinkerton’s academy.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

16.

Harlots


Hulu

Bridgerton star to look out for: Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington)

Who she plays: Hannah Dalton, one of the women who works with Charlotte in Season 2.

Where to watch: Hulu

17.

Howards End


BBC One / Starz

Bridgerton star to look out for: Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington)

Who she plays: Evie Wilcox, the pragmatic daughter of Wilcox who is often seen as a contrast to Margaret and Helen Schlegel.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video or Starz

18.

The Lodge


Disney Channel

Bridgerton star to look out for: Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton)

Who he plays: Ben Evans, a repairman who works at the North Star and is friends with Skye.

Where to watch: Disney+

19.

UnREAL


Lifetime / Everett Collection

Bridgerton star to look out for: Freddie Stroma (Prince Friederich)

Who he plays: Adam Cromwell, the suitor on Everlasting during Season 1.

Where to watch: Hulu

20.

Johnny English


Working Title Films / Everett Collection

Bridgerton star to look out for: Ben Miller (Baron Featherington)

Who he plays: Angus Bough, Johnny English’s partner. Ben reprised his role as Bough in all of the sequels as well.

Where to watch: Peacock

21.

Fever Pitch


Phaedra Cinema / Everett Collection

Bridgerton star to look out for: Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton)

Who she plays: Sarah Hughes, a new teacher who starts a romantic relationship with Paul.

Where to watch: It’s not streaming anywhere, but you can rent it on iTunes or Amazon Prime Video.

22.

Cursed


Netflix

Bridgerton star to look out for: Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton)

Who she plays: The younger version of Nimue.

Where to watch: Netflix

23.

Dunkirk


Warner Bros.

Bridgerton star to look out for: Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton)

Who he plays: A warrant officer who tells Tommy that he’s missed the boat.

Where to watch: It’s not streaming anywhere, but you can rent it on Amazon Prime Video.

24.

Utopia (UK version)


Channel 4

Bridgerton star to look out for: Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton)

Who she plays: Jen Dugdale, Michael’s wife who doesn’t realize that Michael is being blackmailed by The Network.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

25.

Emma


Miramax Films

Bridgerton star to look out for: Polly Walker (Portia Featherington)

Who she plays: Jane Fairfax, a strong women who puts her own priorities and accomplishments first and often quarrels with Emma.

Where to watch: HBO Max

26.

Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps


BBC Two / Via youtu.be

Bridgerton star to look out for: Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix)

Who she plays: Louise Brookes, a naive hopeless romantic who wants to stay young forever.

Where to watch: Okay, so this sitcom isn’t streaming anywhere in the US, but based on the comments on this post I did, I am really missing out on it as an American.

27.

Penny Dreadful


Jonathan Hession / Showtime / Everett Collection

Bridgerton star to look out for: Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton)

Who she plays: Octavia Putney, who is the wife of Oscar and she helps run the Putney Family Waxworks.

Where to watch: Netflix

28.

Victoria


ITV

Bridgerton star to look out for: Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso)

Who she plays: Abigail Turner, one of Queen Victoria’s dressmakers in Season 3.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

29.

Beecham House


ITV

Bridgerton star to look out for: Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington)

Who she plays: Violet Woodhouse, a family friend of the Beecham family who travels with Mrs. Beecham to India.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

30.

The Windsors


ITV

Bridgerton star to look out for: Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix)

Who she plays: Meghan Markle — I don’t think I have to explain this role too much.

Where to watch: Netflix

31.

In the Flesh


BBC America

Bridgerton star to look out for: Harriet Cains (Philippa Featherington)

Who she plays: Jem Walker, Kieren’s sister and a member of the Human Volunteer Force.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Hulu

32.

Doctor Who


BBC

Bridgerton star to look out for: Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso), Ben Miller (Baron Featherington), and Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton)

Who they play: Adjoa notably played Martha’s mom. Jonathan appeared as Psi, who is recruited by the Twelfth Doctor to rob the Bank of Karabraxos. Sabrina and Ben actually appeared in the same Robin Hood-themed episode as Maid Marien and the Sheriff of Nottingham respectively. And finally, Claudia played Kira Arlo, who works in the packing department of the Kerblam and runs into the Thirteenth doctor.

Where to watch: HBO Max

33.

And finally, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, and The Princess Diaries


Disney / 20th Century Fox

Bridgerton star to look out for: Julie Andrews (the voice of Lady Whistledown)

Who she plays: Listen, if you’re like me and loved hearing Julie’s voice and just miss seeing her, it’s time to go back and watch her as Mary, Maria, and Queen Clarisse.

Where to watch: All three movies are streaming on Disney+.

Obviously this isn’t everything the cast has been in. So if you have another favorite role from one of these great actors, tell us in the comments below!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR