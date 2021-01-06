Bridgerton Cast In Other TV Shows And Movies

The perfect time for me to scream about how great Derry Girls is.
3.
Younger
4.
Crashing
5.
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
6.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1
7.
Broadchurch
8.
Invictus
9.
Rome
10.
Pitch Perfect
11.
Lady Macbeth
12.
Goodbye Christopher Robin
13.
For the People
14.
Game of Thrones
15.
Vanity Fair
16.
Harlots
17.
Howards End
18.
The Lodge
19.
UnREAL
20.
Johnny English
21.
Fever Pitch
22.
Cursed
23.
Dunkirk
24.
Utopia (UK version)
25.
Emma
26.
Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps
27.
Penny Dreadful
28.
Victoria
29.
Beecham House
30.
The Windsors
31.
In the Flesh
32.
Doctor Who
33.
And finally, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, and The Princess Diaries
Obviously this isn’t everything the cast has been in. So if you have another favorite role from one of these great actors, tell us in the comments below!
