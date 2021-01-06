BREAKING | Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol while congress was debating Biden’s victory

The US Capitol was put on lockdown on Wednesday as crowds protesting President-elect Joe Biden’s victory breached security barricades while Congress was debating the certification of his electoral win over President Donald Trump, according to Reuters eyewitnesses.

The Senate and the House, which were weighing objections to Biden’s victory, abruptly and unexpectedly recessed.

CNN has reported that police have fired tear gas at protesters. There have also been reports that Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the building.

Earlier in the day, Trump told supporters at a rally that he was not accepting defeat to Biden, saying: “You don’t concede when there’s theft involved”.

Trump tweeted after news broke of the protest that protesters must “stay peaceful”.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

More to follow.