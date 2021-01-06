Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Names Brady Head as SVP and Product Line Officer, D,O Liability Insurance

Article content

BOSTON — Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has named Brady Head as Senior Vice President, Product Line Officer for D,amp;O Liability Insurance in North America.

“Brady brings exceptional financial lines experience to BHSI, and we are pleased to welcome him to our Executive & Professional Lines leadership team. His expertise will be invaluable as we help customers navigate a challenging marketplace and secure sustainable D,amp;O solutions, backed by our disciplined underwriting, excellent claims service and financial strength,” said Dave Bresnahan, Executive Vice President, BHSI.

Brady comes to BHSI after 27 years at AIG, where he was most recently Head of Management Liability, including commercial D,amp;O Liability, Fiduciary Liability, Employment Practices Liability and Crime coverages in the U.S., Canada and Bermuda. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Risk Management and Insurance, from the University of Georgia.

Brady can be reached at brady.head@bhspecialty.com or via phone at 912.617.4585.

