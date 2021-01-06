Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 1.12% By .com

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 1.12%



.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 1.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Oil Search Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.71% or 0.210 points to trade at 3.890 at the close. Meanwhile, Independence Group NL (ASX:) added 4.44% or 0.300 points to end at 7.050 and Worleyparsons Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.56% or 0.42 points to 12.21 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nanosonics Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.09% or 0.57 points to trade at 7.47 at the close. Polynovo Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.36% or 0.250 points to end at 3.680 and Bravura Solutions Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.73% or 0.15 points to 3.02.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 746 to 586 and 337 ended unchanged.

Shares in Independence Group NL (ASX:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 4.44% or 0.300 to 7.050.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 0.27% to 14.176.

Gold Futures for February delivery was down 0.16% or 3.10 to $1951.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February rose 0.44% or 0.22 to hit $50.15 a barrel, while the March Brent oil contract rose 0.76% or 0.41 to trade at $54.01 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.49% to 0.7797, while AUD/JPY rose 0.55% to 80.10.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.20% at 89.233.