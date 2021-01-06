Asus Zenfone 6 starts getting Android 11 update globally – Mobiles News

NEW DELHI: Smartphone maker Asus has started rolling Android 11 update for its Zenfone 6 smartphone. Last week the company rolled out Android 11 update for Zenfone 6 in Taiwan and now it is rolling out in the global markets. The Android 11 update for Zenfone 6 comes with version 18.0610.2011.107. The update brings new ZenUI features and also all the Android 11 features.

The company has also confirmed that with this latest software update the company has also removed some features such as Private Listening, ZenUI Help, and one-hand mode from the phone. Along with this, the company has also said that after the update some third-party apps may not be compatible with the smartphone.

This is a staged roll out and will reach all the Zenfone 6 users soon. You can also check for the update manually by going to Settings,gt; System.



The update weighs 2.16GB in size and will get Android 11 features like default screen recorder, better media controller, native smart home control, one-time permission to apps, security fixes via Google Play and others.

This is the second major software update for the smartphone. Last year the handset received Android 10 update and now it got Android 11 update.

For those unaware, the smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2340 pixel resolution. The display is protected with a coating ofCOrning Gorilla Glass 6 on top. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB/8GB RAM.

The handset comes with 128GB/256GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 1TB by adding a microSD card. The smartphone sports a 48MP flip camera with f/1.79 aperture, 13MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. It comes equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with QuickCharge 4.0 support.