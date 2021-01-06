As the coronavirus rages in California, L.A. medics are told to ration oxygen.

Officials in California have painted an increasingly catastrophic picture of the state’s Covid-19 crisis over the past several days, precisely what they had warned was coming, as the state faces an oxygen shortage.

California has deployed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the California Emergency Medical Services Authority to deliver and refill oxygen tanks.

In Los Angeles County, emergency workers have been told to conserve oxygen and administer the minimum amount of oxygen to keep patients’ oxygen saturation level at or just above 90 percent. (A level in the low 90s or below is a concern for people with Covid-19.)

Officials in the most populous U.S. county have said a person is being infected every six seconds in the county and one in five residents currently tested was infected with Covid-19. “Your bubble is not as safe as you think it is,” the department tweeted.