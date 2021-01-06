Are Kanye West and Jeffree Star Hooking Up?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are reportedly headed for divorce after six years of marriage together. For many people, this news doesn’t come as a surprise. And while infidelity isn’t one of the rumored reasons for their split, there are already rumors about who the Grammy-winning rapper has move on to romantically.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

| David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are going their separate ways

Page Six first reported that Kim and Kanye were headed for Splitsville. According to multiple sources close to the family, both West and Kardashian West are keeping the divorce low-key and trying to protect their four children. Kardashian West, in particular, is ready to move on.

“This divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot,” a source said. “She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign.”

“Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy sh*t, and she’s just had enough of it,” the source added.

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California | Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The rumor about Kanye West and Jeffree Star

In the aftermath of the news breaking, popular TikToker Ava Louise posted a video that has set much of the Internet on fire. Louise is an influencer who rose to fame with lines such as “I’d rather die hot than live ugly.”

Louise first appeared on Dr. Phil in 2019 to discuss her relationship with social media, and appeared three times after that. She later exposed Dr. Phil and the production on TikTok for everything being “staged.”

Now, Louise revealed something else in a new video: according to a source close to her, she has insider knowledge that West has been hooking up with makeup mogul and YouTuber Jeffree Star.

“Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, a lot of people in the scene have known for a while,” she said in the video. In a follow-up video, Louise added the disclaimer that it’s all “alleged,” even though she was told by “a very good [source].”

“My friend is a big lawyer in LA and met with Kim months ago and was told all of this given evidence,” she added in the comments. “I want to drop receipts but I can’t.”

Many people are pointing to the fact that both West and Star own homes in Wyoming, and the fact that Star bought a home in the Cowboy State just last month. While Kardashian West spent the holidays with her family and children in Los Angeles, West reportedly stayed at his ranch alone during that time.

Singer and makeup artist Jeffree Star poses for photos at Cosmoprof at BolognaFiere Exhibition Centre on March 17, 2018 in Bologna, Italy | Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

RELATED: Kanye West Once Sampled a James Bond Theme Song — and the Legendary Singer Threatened to Sue Him

Jeffree Star has a complicated relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family

The supposed romance between West and Star has yet to be officially confirmed, but many are pointing to Star’s relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan as possible reasons for him engaging in an affair with West.

In 2016, Star incurred the wrath of Kylie Jenner after he released several videos criticizing Jenner’s makeup products. He accused her of overcharging for basic products and said that her lip kits “suck.”

Star also called out Jenner for some defective lip gloss wands. Over the next several years, Star continued reviewing Jenner’s products, frequently finding fault with them — especially in the case of Jenner’s controversial, very expensive makeup brush kit. That was the last straw: according to Star, Jenner removed him from the PR list of beauty gurus to receive products for free in exchange for reviews. In 2019, Star came for Jenner again when he reviewed her Kylie Skin products and said they were definitely not “Jeffree Star approved.”

Most recently, Star became embroiled in a feud with Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick when the 11-year-old called Star “spoiled AF” on a TikTok live stream. Star responded, stating: “I had $500 in my bank account six years ago… Maybe he’s confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made, hopefully his father can educate him soon!”