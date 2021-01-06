Anya Taylor-Joy Is Keeping Her Queen’s Gambit Wardrobe

If only I had Beth as my personal stylist.
Unless you are one of the few souls without a Netflix subscription (or any form of social media), then you no doubt have heard of The Queen’s Gambit and its majestic costumes.
Anya Taylor-Joy, the gorgeous mastermind behind Beth Harmon, virtually hopped on the The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night to talk about her success on The Queen’s Gambit, her experience with fans, and even Beth’s chic looks that we have all been obsessed with.
Anya said she fell in love with Beth after reading the book and knew that the series would do well, but never expected the record-breaking success it actually received.
To Anya’s great delight, Beth’s costume designer — Gabriele Binder — came to Anya at the end of the show and said that Beth’s clothes were all hers and she “should just take them home.”
Could you imagine suddenly inheriting every iconic outfit that Beth donned while stepping on the patriarchy to beat men at chess? Truly a dream come true.
Unfortunately (or fortunately), the clothes are currently in a museum and will not be worn on the streets of London by Anya anytime soon. But once they find their way back to her, “these beautiful costumes will parade around in my room for my own enjoyment,” she said.
In an interview with , Gabriele said that around “80%” of Beth’s period costumes were handmade for her and featured a lot of input from Anya. The pair developed Beth’s style together, making “the line very blurry” between who owns the clothes: Beth or Anya.
Well, looks like you may one day see Anya Taylor-Joy traipsing down the streets in some ’60s fashion statements. Oh, if we could be so lucky.
