Alleged Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Pleads Not Guilty To All Charges

Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teenager facing criminal charges in the killing of two men, entered not guilty pleas to all charges during an arraignment Tuesday.

He is also charged with injuring a third man.

Rittenhouse, now 18, appeared by video link from the office of his attorney Mark Richards. He is free on $2 million bail paid for by donors.

He is facing several charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree intentional reckless homicide. He was also hit with an additional charge of violation of curfew the night of the shootings.

If convicted, Rittenhouse faces up to life in prison.

Prosecutors allege that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse walked right past police following the shooting — making his way home to Illinois. The next day, he turned himself in — telling investigators where to find the gun.

He fought extradition to Wisconsin.