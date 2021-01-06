Albert Roux, Chef Who Brought French Cuisine to London With Le Gavroche, Dies at 85

Albert Roux, the French-born chef whose London restaurant Le Gavroche was the first in Britain to earn three Michelin stars, died on Monday. He was 85.

His death was confirmed in a statement on the restaurant’s website, citing Mr. Roux’s family.

The statement said that Mr. Roux “had been unwell for a while.” It did not give a cause of death or say where he had died.

Mr. Roux and his brother, Michel Roux, who died last year, brought fine dining to a new level in London with the opening of Le Gavroche in 1967 on Lower Sloane Street in Chelsea. It was named after the fictional boy character, or the “urchin,” in Victor Hugo’s “Les Misérables.”

It was the only restaurant to offer classic French cooking in London at the .

Le Gavroche was the first restaurant in Britain to be awarded one, two and then three Michelin stars, and it was the first Michelin-rated restaurant to offer a set-price lunch. It was awarded its third Michelin star in 1982.