ABC ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jordan takes a stand, Anna has questions, and big Ryan news ahead

ABC ‘General Hospital’ (GH) spoilers for December 6th reveal a big focus on Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and his situation. Plus, we’ll see a bit of drama between Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight).

If that wasn’t enough, Jordan Ashford (Brianna Nicole Henry) makes a bold move while Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) will also be on people’s minds. Here’s what you need to know.

ABC ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For January 6: All about Dante

First, ‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) has a lot of questions Wednesday. Anna asks, “Do I know you?” in the promo. As we saw her running into Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) at the end, we are looking forward to this one.

Liesl’s gonna have some fast talking ahead if she wants to keep Anna from realizing it’s her. Or not talking, as the case may be. We almost expect her to use hand motions and act like she has no voice. But we also don’t see Anna just letting that go. And this is likely going to lead to a conversation with Dante.

She’ll ask Dante about his time with the WSB. She must bring up some interesting questions, as Dante guesses we’ll never find out. Could this make him look deeper as well? Maybe discover how easily he’s being controlled? We’ll have to wait and see.

ABC ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For January 6: Famous last words?

Related to this, we’ve got Peter August tempting fate. Things are going pretty well for him. He and Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) are getting ready to marry and have a baby. But a conversation at the Metro Court could be a bad omen.

Peter tells Maxie it’s truly been worth anything. Sounds like what someone like him would say right before they get busted. And the Anna and Dante stuff makes us think it won’t be long.

ABC ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For January 6: Bold move

Elsewhere, there’s the Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) issue. Up until now, Jordan’s been an obedient puppet, as she’s worried about what Cyrus will do to her family. However, it looks her exposed lie has her rethinking things. Especially after Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) called her out. Plus, gave some marriage advice.

On Tuesday, she refuses to help Cyrus, as there’s “Nothing I can do from here.” Cyrus believes that’s the wrong answer. We guess he’ll want her help to get back at Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) for his mother’s disappearance.

ABC ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For January 6: Threats

In other ‘General Hospital’ spoilers, Valentin makes a threat of his own. He tells Martin, “You’ll leave when I’m good and ready for you to leave.” We’re guessing Martin wants to take off and look for mom, but Valentin obviously has pressing business he doesn’t plan to handle himself. Or pay someone else to on top of what he’s already paying Martin.

ABC ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For January 6: Changes

Finally, Laura Webber (Genie Francis) gets news about Ryan that throws her for a loop. Laura tells Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) that Kevin Collins (Lindstrom) wants them at GH.

Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) says it’s out of our hands. This hints at a huge change in condition for Ryan, and we’re leaning toward him being on the verge of recovery.

