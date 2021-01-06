Aaron Rodgers Will Win NFL MVP

I’m glad I asked. The four men were Nick Foles (2013), Ryan Tannehill (2019), and Drew Brees twice. (2018 & 2019).

What do all of them have in common? *drumroll* They did not play the full season, so their passer ratings are not equal to other players on the list. To make the argument against Brees in 2018, who did play 15 out of 16 games, MVP Mahomes threw 50 touchdowns (tying second-most all-time).

Why not yards or touchdowns? Why should passer ratings be so important?

Those stats can be padded in games, especially when a quarterback’s team is behind on the scoreboard and the team is going all out in the passing game to catch up.

Passer rating is the perfect measuring stick for quarterbacks, especially if they’ve all played the same amount of games. The next closest is Deshaun Watson with 112.4, which isn’t even Top 10 all-time.

No player is standing out statistically like Rodgers, and he has consistently been the best player in the league this season.

Although, there must be a quick shout-out to Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry for surpassing 2,000 rushing yards. In today’s NFL, that is truly extraordinary.

So much for a four-man race, huh? Rodgers and the Packers haven’t been a show-stopping team, but the results are clear.