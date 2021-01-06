4 Killed At Trump RIOT On Capital Hill; Woman Shot In Neck! (Video)

Four people were killed during the Trump riots that occurred today at the Capital, has confirmed

GRAPHIC VIDEO OF WOMAN GETTING SHOT – WARNING

The US Senate vowed to certify Joe Biden’s election victory as lawmakers returned to the Capitol Building after the pro-Trump rioters attack on Washington DC.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer blasted Donald Trump for his role in the shameful riots his supporters carried out in Washington DC.

“This will be a stain on our country not so easily washed away. The final, terrible, indelible legacy of the 45th president of the United States, undoubtedly the worst,” said Mr Schumer.

Trump — who lost the popular and electoral college vote — continues to dispute the election results, without evidence, and has encouraged his supporters to attend the rallies. He took the stage about noon to roaring crowds, falsely claiming he had won the election.

Later at the U.S. Capitol, throngs of people pushed past police who were trying to block them from entering the building as lawmakers inside debated counting electoral college votes confirming Biden’s victory. A mob was able to breach security and successfully enter the building, where one person was shot and later died.

