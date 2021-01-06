3 Facts You Probably Forgot About Lorelai Gilmore

Gilmore Girls has an incredibly loyal following. It has been more than a decade since the show aired its final episode. Still, viewers are flocking to the series to rewatch the antics of Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter, Rory Gilmore. Fans seem to enjoy binging the show because each new rewatch reveals more fun facts. Do you remember these three facts about Lorelai?

Lorelai broke her leg while attending a yoga class

Sookie St. James was known as the accident-prone half of the Lorelai and Sookie team, but apparently, Lorelai also injured herself. Fans just didn’t get to see it happen on the show very often. Before Gilmore Girls picked up, Lorelai fractured her leg, and it happened in the most bizarre way for someone like Lorelai.

In season 1, Emily noticed a picture of Lorelai on crutches. Lorelai explained that she had broken her leg while attending a yoga class. She explained that the injury happened when a handstand went awry. The junk food junkie was vehemently opposed to fitness, so the idea of her taking a yoga class is a bit comical on its own.

Lorelai lived in a potting shed for several years after arriving in Stars Hollow

Lorelai grew up in a luxurious mansion in the middle of Hartford, Connecticut. The house was so large that it would have been easy not to cross paths with another resident for a full day. The place that Lorelai shared with Rory was substantially smaller and far less flashy than the one she grew up in. Even her tiny home was an upgrade from where she started out after leaving her parents’ home, though.

When Lorelai and Rory first landed in Stars Hollow, she worked for Mia, the owner of The Independence Inn. Mia took Lorelai and Rory in and gave them a place to stay. The mother-daughter duo didn’t live in the inn, though. Instead, they lived in a converted potting shed on the inn’s property. It’s unknown if the pair lived in the potting shed until they bought their house or if they rented a larger place before purchasing their home.

Lorelai was supposed to attend Vassar College and apparently intended to do just that

Becoming a teen mother wasn’t exactly in Richard and Emily’s plan for their only child back in the 1980s. Still, that’s what ended up happening. If she hadn’t gotten pregnant, left home with her child, and built a life of her own 30 minutes away from her own Connecticut upbringing, there was a road she was set to take. Lorelai was going to attend college and was then expected to get married.

Rory ended up attending Richard’s alma mater, but that wasn’t what was planned for Lorelai. During a candid moment, she revealed that her parents had expected her to attend Vassar College and marry someone who graduated from Yale. Vassar is a liberal arts college in New York. Lorelai was smart enough to get into Yale. Richard once described her as the brightest student in her class. Why she wasn’t destined for the Ivy League is never mentioned, though.