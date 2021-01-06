27 Pictures Of The Capitol Hill Trump Rioters

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13

1.

So, if you haven’t heard, rioters are storming the Capitol Building:


Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

2.

They’re pepper-spraying the police:


Joseph Prezioso / Getty Images

3.

Breaking into offices:

4.

Apparently stealing podiums:


Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

5.

Climbing the walls of Congress:


Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

8.

And praying to oversized crosses:


Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

9.

They’ve made it into Nancy Pelosi’s office…

10.

…and are leaving notes on her desk:

11.

Guns have been drawn by security:

13.

Staffers are sheltering where they can:

14.

And members of Congress are taking cover:


Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

15.

It’s terrifying:


Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

16.

Someone set up a gallows:

17.

Rioters are climbing the building scaffolding:

Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows


Twitter: @igorbobic

18.

They’re banging on the doors:

19.

They’ve breached security:

20.

The halls of the Capitol appear to be filled with smoke:

21.

And it appears very few have been stopped by the police:


Drew Angerer / Getty Images

22.

There are Confederate flags:


Eric Baradat / Getty Images

23.

Q Anon conspiracy theorists:

24.

And lots of angry rioters:


Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

25.

Basically, it’s complete chaos:

26.

A legit mob:


Joseph Prezioso / Getty Images

27.

And, as of now, it still hasn’t stopped:

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR