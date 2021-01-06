27 Pictures Of The Capitol Hill Trump Rioters

1.
So, if you haven’t heard, rioters are storming the Capitol Building:
2.
They’re pepper-spraying the police:
3.
Breaking into offices:
4.
Apparently stealing podiums:
5.
Climbing the walls of Congress:
8.
And praying to oversized crosses:
9.
They’ve made it into Nancy Pelosi’s office…
10.
…and are leaving notes on her desk:
11.
Guns have been drawn by security:
13.
Staffers are sheltering where they can:
14.
And members of Congress are taking cover:
15.
It’s terrifying:
16.
Someone set up a gallows:
17.
Rioters are climbing the building scaffolding:
18.
They’re banging on the doors:
19.
They’ve breached security:
20.
The halls of the Capitol appear to be filled with smoke:
21.
And it appears very few have been stopped by the police:
22.
There are Confederate flags:
23.
Q Anon conspiracy theorists:
24.
And lots of angry rioters:
25.
Basically, it’s complete chaos:
26.
A legit mob:
27.
And, as of now, it still hasn’t stopped:
