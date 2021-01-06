14 Weirdest Gifts Kim Kardashian Got From Kanye West

Bradley Lamb
11

One thing I will miss: The ridiculous gifts (and the murder house).

Well, it (might be) over.


After years of extravagant and sometimes absurd gift giving, the first couple of showing you *just* how rich they are may have actually called it quits.


In their memory, let’s recap how they showed they loved each other through ridiculous and over the top gifts.


1.

One time, Kanye gave Kim an engraved Cartier necklace with a text message he sent her on it.

If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it’s from a text Kanye sent me. He took an amazing vintage a Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts ✨

This is the text message Kanye sent Kim:

And here is the engraving. Like it literally is a screenshot of the text.

2.

For one birthday, Kanye got Kim a Hermes bag. He let their daughter North paint on the Hermes bag.


Cute?


3.

One Christmas, Kanye gave Kim a box of stocks to companies like Netflix, Apple, Adidas, and Disney.

You see, there’s a Mickey stuffed animal for Disney and Netflix gift cards for Netflix.

He gave her 920 shares of Disney stock alone, which is worth approximately $100,000.

4.

Another Christmas, Kanye gave Kim 150 Christmas presents in black boxes.

All of those black boxes were for Kim!

5.

One Mother’s Day, Kanye gave Kim a literal wall of roses, hydrangeas, and peonies…for Instagram pictures, I guess?

6.

Another Mother’s Day, Kanye gave Kim a surprise orchestra in their living room.

7.

Yet another Mother’s Day, Kim was in Brazil, so Kanye sent, in her words, “a couple thousand roses.”

8.

Speaking of flowers, for one birthday, he got her these poofy feather flowers.

They were hanging from the ceiling of their hospital-esque living room.

9.

For one of their anniversaries, Kanye surprised Kim with these “floating” flowers.

10.

For another Valentine’s Day, Kanye gave Kim 1,000 roses.

11.

And who could forget the Valentine’s Day when Kanye gave Kim the gift of Kenny G in a room full of single roses in vases?

12.

When they were dating, Kanye got Kim this cat named “Mercy” after his song “Mercy.”

I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life So I made you this still life We love you so much

14.

And lastly, for Kim’s 40th birthday, Kanye got her a hologram of her deceased father.

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.

Twitter: @kimkardashian

Scary, and like, kind of sad?

I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨ Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail.

Twitter: @kimkardashian

