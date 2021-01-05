Your Tuesday Briefing

Cook: Silky leeks, earthy parsnips and a few spices make this simple, creamy soup.

Watch: What started as a TikTok meme became “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.” And it could have lessons for Broadway, our reviewer writes. The slapdash show is only streaming for a few more hours.

Read: “Red Comet,” a new Sylvia Plath biography by Heather Clark, and “Snowdrift,” a Swedish crime novel from Helene Tursten, are on our editors’ 9 Books to Read list this week.

At Home has many more ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.

And now for the Back Story on …

The year in emails

Steve Kenny, The Times’s senior editor for nights, keeps the newsroom informed of what happened while many of us were sleeping. Five nights a week, Mr. Kenny sends an email to editors and reporters in New York and all over the world that recaps the news and prepares others for the day ahead. Here are a few of his “late notes” that tell the story of 2020.

THURSDAY, JAN. 9, 2020. 2:08 A.M.

Sui-Lee Wee and Donald McNeil gave us the breaking news that researchers in China have identified a new virus that is behind a mysterious pneumonialike illness that has caused a panic in the central Chinese region. “There’s no evidence that the virus, a coronavirus, is readily spread by humans, and it has not been tied to any deaths,” they write. “But health officials in China and internationally are watching it carefully.”

THURSDAY, MARCH 12. 3:52 A.M.

Within a five-minute period tonight, President Trump wrapped up his coronavirus speech, Tom Hanks announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive, and the N.B.A. said it was suspending its season until further notice.