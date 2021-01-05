XRP Falls 12% In Selloff By .com

Matilda Coleman
XRP Falls 12% In Selloff

.com – was trading at $0.22941 by 01:24 (06:24 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, down 11.61% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 28, 2020.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $10.38341B, or 1.25% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.22525 to $0.23930 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 1.36%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.80517B or 3.27% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1922 to $0.2599 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 93.03% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $30,329.5 on the .com Index, down 9.33% on the day.

was trading at $992.56 on the .com Index, a loss of 11.30%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $561.84698B or 67.55% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $113.09432B or 13.60% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

