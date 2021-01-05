Xiaomi Mi 10i launch in India today: Watch event live stream, expected price and other specs – Latest News

Xiaomi is set to launch its first smartphone of the year 2020, Xiaomi Mi 10i. The device is also the first smartphone launch of the year 2021. Xiaomi will stream the event live on YouTube and its social channels at 12 pm IST. Xiaomi fans can watch ithere .

The company has already revealed some specifications of Xiaomi Mi10 i. The smartphone will come in Pacific Sunrise and Midnight Black colour options. It will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. Xiaomi has also revealed that the phone will have an 108MP primary sensor, the company claims it to be the most adavanced.

Xiaomi’s global VP and MD India Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the phone will be priced under Rs 30,000. ” “Time to light up the thunder⚡ and bring along the best of the tech with best of “10” for India. Mi fans trust me, #Mi10i will be one of the best, if not the BEST device under 30K! 😍 Excited for tomorrow’s launch,” he said in a tweet.

