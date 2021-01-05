Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

Player of the Week: Rhyne Howard led Kentucky in scoring both games as the Wildcats defeated two top-15 ranked teams for the first time since December of 2013. In the SEC opener vs. Arkansas, she scored 24 points with 10 rebounds, adding four 3s made and four assists. The 24 points was a season high before she paced Kentucky at No. 12 Mississippi State with 33 points. She added 10 rebounds, six assists, a block and a steal against State. She scored 25 of her 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. In the fourth quarter and overtime, Howard scored 25 of UK’s final 31 points vs. State. She had two double-doubles on the week, which were her second and third double-doubles of the season. She led UK in assists in both games. She has hit four or more 3s in three straight games and has 10 or more rebounds in three of her last four games. Her eight 3s made during the week moved her up to fourth all-time in program history in 3s made in a career.

Freshman of the Week: After being on a 16-day hiatus, Ole Miss’ Snudda Collins scored 14 points for Ole Miss vs. LSU, knocking down three trifectas in the process. With 1:16 to go in the first half, Collins’ two consecutive three-pointers gave Ole Miss its largest lead of the half with seven. It was her third double-digit game and fourth game with multiple threes this season, her third with at least three. She leads Ole Miss overall and all SEC freshmen with 2.1 threes per game this season.