Why you recognize the bully in Cobra Kai’s s3 flashback

So much of Cobra Kai relates to the trauma of youth. Unsurprisingly, Cobra Kai handles the nuance of John Kreese by exploring his youth and the times that led him to join up with the army and to deploy to Vietnam.

You might expect the young Kreese to be played by Martin Kove’s son, Jesse. However, in a twist that makes perfect sense on Cobra Kai, Jesse Kove plays the guy who bullies young John Kreese, played by Barrett Carnahan. In the scene, Kreese is a poor bus boy at a diner who doesn’t really have any direction in life. Kreese’s mother suffered from severe depression and committed suicide — so naturally, the other high school kids torment him about it. At the top of the torture hierarchy seems to be a varsity captain named David, played by the younger Kove.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Martin Kove showered Jesse with praise over his performance, and pointed out how happy the Cobra Kai crew was with his work. “As soon as I walked in, the writers are in media village and they’re all watching this scene that Jesse is in because he had an earlier call time than me,” says Martin Kove. “They stopped me and said, ‘Your son is just killing it!’ I hadn’t even had a chance to say good morning yet. I felt like a million bucks.”

Jesse Kove was similarly excited about joining the team of Cobra Kai. “It felt like I was joining this legacy of The Karate Kid universe but it also felt like this dream experience,” he said. “How could I ever be in this universe? And these flashbacks were a perfect vehicle for that. I hope I made my dad proud.”