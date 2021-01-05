Why Tory from Cobra Kai looks so familiar

List has had parts in a variety of TV movies, shorts, and one off episodes, but she’s also been in a few more well known films. While she was still a regular on Jessie, she took a role in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid films. She plays the main character Greg’s (Zachary Gordon) crush, Holly Hills, in both Rodrick Rules and Dog Days, the second and third films of the series. The movies, which are based off of Jeff Kinney’s children’s fiction books of the same name, follow the troubles of middle schooler Greg. Kinney actually makes a cameo as Holly’s dad in both films.

At 13, List was already playing the popular blonde in school. Holly, as the pretty new girl in town, catches Greg’s attention when she gracefully roller skates past him at a roller rink. She’s sweet and friendly, though reasonably unnerved in the face of creepy comments from Greg’s friends. The pair of them later bond over their shared torment from having older siblings.

Before these two kids’ films, however, List actually got her start in a romantic comedy.