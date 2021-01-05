What TV channel is Finland vs. Russia on today? Schedule, time for 2021 World Juniors bronze-medal game

The two teams that lost in the 2021 IIHF World Junior semifinals will now have to regroup or leave empty-handed.
Russia was handed a lopsided 5-0 loss by Canada before Finland fought to tie its semifinal game with the Americans before being shocked with 76 seconds left in regulation. They’ll now meet in the bronze-medal game before Canada and the United States play for gold.
“It’s gonna be tough for sure,” Finnish head coach Antti Pennanen said after his team’s loss to the U.S. “But, of course, it’s our last game. So I hope we bring the team effort tomorrow.”
MORE: How Canada and the U.S. match up for gold-medal game
“It’s been a really awesome trip with these guys to be here in the bubble,” said Kasper Puutio, who had two assists in the semifinal matchup. “We still want to get a medal and be proud of this team. So we’re still definitely going to be giving the best that we have tomorrow and trying to get the bronze medal.”
Finland brings a never-say-die attitude to the game, as it not only came back against the Americans to tie things up but also beat Sweden in the quarterfinals on a goal with 25 seconds left to cap off three unanswered goals. With a solid defensive core that gets things done on both ends of the ice and a potent power play, Finland will be a tough opponent for Hockey Hall of Famer Igor Larionov’s squad.
The Russians don’t have much scoring depth beyond their top-6 and will be looking for a much better performance out of their netminder. Yaroslav Askarov allowed four goals on 34 shots to the Canadians and seemed to have trouble holding onto his stick for much of the first period.
Here is how to catch the 2021 IIHF World Juniors bronze-medal game between Finland and Russia
How to watch Finland vs. Russia
- TV channel (Canada): TSN
- Live stream (Canada): TSN Live
- TV channel (USA): NHL Network
Finland vs. Russia: When is puck drop?
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 5
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Which teams are in the 2021 World Junior Championship?
Ten teams, divided into two groups of five, are participating.
|Group A
|Group B
|Canada
|Russia
|Finland
|Sweden
|Switzerland
|USA
|Slovakia
|Czech Republic
|Germany
|Austria
Full schedule for the 2021 World Junior Championship
(All times Eastern)
|TUESDAY, JAN. 5
|Bronze-medal game
|5:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Gold-medal game
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
Who has won the IIHF World Junior Championships in the past 10 years?
|Year
|Winner
|Host country
|2020
|Canada
|Czech Republic
|2019
|Finland
|Canada
|2018
|Canada
|United States
|2017
|United States
|Canada
|2016
|Finland
|Finland
|2015
|Canada
|Canada
|2014
|Finland
|Sweden
|2013
|United States
|Russia
|2012
|Sweden
|Canada
|2011
|Russia
|United States
Which countries have won the most medals at the World Junior Championship?
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Canada
|18
|9
|5
|32
|Russia*
|13
|13
|11
|37
|Finland
|5
|4
|6
|15
|United States
|4
|2
|6
|12
|Sweden
|2
|11
|6
|19
|Czech Republic+
|2
|5
|7
|14
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|1
|1
* Includes medals won as the Soviet Union and CIS
+ Includes medals won as Czechoslovakia