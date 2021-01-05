What Satan in the Match commercial really looks like

In reality, Reed isn’t nearly as menacing as he appears in the Match.com ad, but he is a striking figure thanks to his height. According to his Instagram bio, he’s thought to be the world’s tallest bodybuilder, standing at an impressive 6′ 7”, and weighing 315 lbs. — and just in case you were wondering, those muscles? All real.

Prior to achieving internet fame for playing Satan, Reed signed a deal with WWE in 2009, where he wrestled under the stage name Lift Sawyer. He’s also won several body-building competitions, and spends much of his time traveling the world and meeting with fans. Additionally, he’s also a cancer survivor, who wrote a book about his personal nutrition regime called The SuperNatural Lifestyle. And if you’re into fitness videos, he has his own YouTube channel called Tall Guy Training.

As if that wasn’t more than enough to keep him busy, Reed has also been working to establish himself as an actor in recent years. Prior to his Match.com ad, he appeared in episodes of Jane the Virgin, NCIS: Los Angeles, and French Connection. Later this year, moviegoers will see the actor in another Reynolds’ project, the movie Free Guy, in which he plays a character known as “Dude.”

It seems that even though 2020 was a monster of a year for most of the world, it was a landmark one for Reed — and 2021 is off to a pretty good start for the up-and-coming actor, too.