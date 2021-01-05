What Aldo’s fake name in Inglourious Basterds means

That film was 1978’s Fred Williamson-starring The Inglorious Bastards. It was directed by famed b-movie auteur Enzo G. Castellari — whose given name is, wait for it, Enzo G. Girolami. And yes, paying homage to one of your cinematic idols in a key moment from your own film is about as Tarantino a move as you’ll see, particularly when it comes in such hilarious fashion.

To be clear, Tarantino’s use of the name is hardly the punchline, with Brad Pitt hamming up the moment in genius fashion to ensure the absurdity of him saying the name is what lands the laugh. And just for the record, Castellari himself was very much in on the joke.

That’s because Tarantino didn’t just stop with a verbal shout out to the director. In fact, Tarantion actually invitef Castellari to the set of Inglourious Basterds for a cameo in the film. To make matters even funnier, Castellari’s cameo comes in the very same scene in which Brad Pitt is hilariously butchering his name. And as it happens, Castellari’s appearance as a German officer in Inglourious Basterds also works as a genuinely brilliant meta moment as the director appeared (uncredited) as a German officer in his own 1978 film.

If you’re at all familiar with the work of Quentin Tarantino, you know that he’s a filmmaker who giddily wears his many influences on his sleeve — which means his films are rife with winking nods, clever homages, and direct references to movies from every cinematic genre, from literally every generation. Still, as far as Tarantino Easter Eggs go, one has to admit this loving, double-ode to the man behind the O.G. Inglorious Bastards takes the cake.