Was Cassandra Grey the Real Reason Why Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill Are No Longer Friends?

Did Carole Radziwill from The Real Housewives of New York City just back up the claim that Bethenny Frankel turned on her over being denied access to a friend who could have positioned her for more power?

Radziwill recently commented on a story circulating on Twitter about how Frankel was trying to get Radziwill to connect her with friend Cassandra Grey. Grey’s husband was Brad Grey, the CEO of Paramount who died in May 2017. When Frankel and Fredrik Eklund filmed their short-lived series Bethenny & Fredrik, apparently she knew the series was tanking and wanted to get inside Radziwill’s inner circle that included Grey’s extensive contact list.

When Radziwill didn’t comply, Frankel became angry, which is why the two feuded on the series. The hypothesis was presented on Twitter by a fan, but then Radziwill made an interesting remark on the theory. “Wow, and to think I appeared on the Frederik show,” she tweeted. “Producers begged me to do that scene in the eyeglass store. Damn had I known it all. Ugh.”

Carole Radziwill and Cassandra Grey have been friends for years

The theory suggests that Frankel pushed to secure an invite to hang out with Grey but Radziwill didn’t think it would be appropriate. The idea was that Grey’s contacts could provide a gateway to a production deal for Frankel. Apparently, Frankel was angry that Radziwill didn’t extend an invite to her. And Radziwill was blindsided about the feud when RHONY filmed.

Radziwill did not confirm or deny the theory but she is close friends with Grey. She told Elle they’ve been friends for years. “I’ve known Cassandra since she was just a puppy,” she said.

During the interview, Grey opened up about her relationship with girlfriend Samantha Ronson. She met Ronson when she hired her to perform at her husband’s birthday party. “I had never really been attracted to a girl like that,” Grey recalled to Elle. “So much so that I told my husband. ‘I think I have a crush on this girl.’ He was like, ‘Well maybe you shouldn’t hang out with her.’”

“Brad was cool with it,” Radziwill said. Ronson and Grey went their separate ways but reconnected after Brad Grey’s death.

Cassandra Grey and Carole Radziwill dished about ‘RHONY’

Grey interviewed Radziwill on her Violet Grey website. The two, who claimed they talk on the phone three to four times daily, have been friends for nearly 20 years at the time of publication. “If this is the craziest thing I ever do, I’m okay with that because I did a lot of serious stuff in my first career and I’m a single girl with bills,” Radziwill shared.

She described the show as a dramedy. “There’s got to be a half hour of screaming and then a half hour of making up and laughing,” she remarked. While Radziwill and Grey didn’t mention Frankel by name, Radziwill said the cast endured plenty of drama and conflict. “I think in any friend group there’s always some sort of conflict,” she said. “In this particular friend group, there was a lot of conflict.”

Radziwill also said she’s finished with reality television for good. “I think my reality years are behind me!” she insisted. “I’m interested in more scripted television shows. One show is in the crime space and I would be the on-air talent for that. I’m also developing two scripted sitcoms…It takes a long time to get a project off the ground, so my strategy is to work on three or four different things and hopefully one will stick.”