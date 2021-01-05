Walter White’s biggest weakness on Breaking Bad

As money hungry as he was, Walter’s pride at being the best meth cook in the business likely became an even stronger incentive to continue at some point — as evidenced by a dinner conversation he’d had with Hank in the season 4 episode “Shotgun.” Hank had previously discussed with Walter the bizarre details of a case he’d been working: The killing of Gale Boetticher (David Costabile), a mild-mannered chemist and former co-worker of Walter whom Jesse had murdered, at Walter’s behest, in order to save them both from their own demises at the hands of employer-turned-deadly enemy Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).

Hank, who had been relentlessly pursuing Heisenberg, was convinced he’d found his man upon getting a look at the detailed plans for a meth superlab in the dead man’s notebook, and during a family dinner, Hank was begrudgingly admiring Gale’s genius — but Walter, drunk on both wine and his own hubris, simply could not keep his mouth shut. “You showed me that notebook, and from what I saw… genius? Not so much,” he said. “To my eye, all this brilliance looks like nothing more than just simple rote copying, probably of someone else’s work. Believe me, I have been around enough students to know. So, this genius of yours — maybe he’s still out there.”

That was all it took for Hank to regain interest in the case. Heck, Walter had even “cracked the code” that the “W.W.” Gale mentioned in his journal was Walt Whitman, whose poetry had been scribbled in the margins. But at the end of “Gliding Over All,” Hank happened to discover a book of Whitman’s prose in Walter’s bathroom, with a personalized inscription in Gale’s handwriting — and finally, all at once, it clicked that the monster he’d been chasing was his own brother in law.

Of course, Hank would tragically miss out on bringing Walter to justice. But that single drunken slip-up, forced by his towering pride, was enough to ensure that although justice would never find Heisenberg, death soon would.