USWNT star Alex Morgan tests positive for COVID-19

The 31-year-old, who remains one of the most popular American footballers in the world, generated headlines in September when she announced that she was joining FA Women’s Super League side Tottenham Hotspur from National Women’s Soccer League club Orlando Pride on a short-term deal.

Morgan made five appearances and scored two goals for Tottenham before she returned to the United States in December.

“I will be forever grateful to the Club, my teammates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family,” Morgan told the official Tottenham website for a piece released on Dec. 21. “From the moment I arrived in London, I realized I was part of a first-class organization, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love.”

According to ESPN, the U.S. will announce call-ups for a January training camp on Wednesday. It’s unlikely Morgan will participate.