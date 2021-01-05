USALCO Completes Acquisition of AlChem and CalCHEM

Article content continued

Scott Williams, Founder and CEO of AlChem / CalCHEM, noted the synergistic benefit of joining USALCO. “We see tremendous commercial opportunity in the combined platform given our complementary product set and go-to-market strategy,” he said. “We look forward to partnering with Ken and his team to continue serving our customers and expanding our offering across the United States.”

“We are pleased to partner with Scott and the AlChem / CalCHEM team,” said Keval Patel, Managing Director at H.I.G. “The transaction fits squarely into our strategy of further expanding our geographic reach within the U.S. and acquiring best-in-class companies that produce significant value creation opportunities.”

About USALCO

USALCO is a leading provider of high-quality aluminum chemicals used in water and wastewater treatment, refinery catalysts and other industrial end market applications in the United States. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, USALCO operates 11 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://www.usalco.com/.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $42 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates

