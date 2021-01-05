Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers For January 5: Elisa breaks as Majo’s news spreads

Univision Imperio de mentiras spoilers reveal tonight will focus on María José “Majo” Cantú Robles (Alejandra Robles Gil) and her big news. Plus, how someone uses it to their advantage. Let’s talk what’s ahead as well as update you on Renata Cantú Robles de Arizmendi (Susana González) and the insanity that is this family.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers For January 5: Tonight

First, Imperio de mentiras spoilers reveal Elisa Cantú Robles (Angelique Boyer) showed a brief hint of backbone Monday night. When Cristina Olasábal (Iliana Fox) showed up threatening to charge Majo as an accomplice, Elisa mouthed off.

She made it clear this is extortion and she won’t stand for it. Then she basically kicked Cristina out of the house. Unfortunately, she’s got a surprise ahead.

Tonight, she’ll learn Majo is pregnant. Because she’s spineless and stupid, she won’t tell Leonardo “Leo” Velasco Rodríguez (Andrés Palacios) what’s going on. Instead, she will accept Cristina’s deal.

This means another breakup with Leo is ahead. She won’t want to risk her pregnant sister going to jail, but she seems to forget keeping things to herself and going along with blackmailers is what got her into so much trouble to begin with. This is why we’re going to have to talk more about her and the problem with this show in another one.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers For January 5: Setting himself up for trouble

As for Monday, let’s talk one of the big moments we think will be a problem. Renata asks Majo to visit Mauricio (Carlos Torres). She knows he has proof of what happened to her, and she wants the vindication. At this point, even Majo had her locked in her room. The problem is, he really screwed up.

First, we can almost understand his hesitation. Renata has been betrayed by family before, so it’s reasonable he would want to speak to Renata herself. Unfortunately, this was the worst possible decision.

Because Renata was drugged again by Victoria Robles de Cantú (Leticia Calderón). So he didn’t hand over the proof, which means he’s totally likely to get offed next. That is, if Victoria and/or Eugenio Serrano (Alejandro Camacho) find out how close the girls are getting to the truth. And given a nurse died, they would have more motivation to keep him quiet.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers For January 5: What she does best

In related Imperio de mentiras spoilers, we have Victoria being extra Victoria Monday. Elisa got home and learned her sister was drugged again, as Victoria had turned to her old standby for help when Renata had an episode. She went on about how she had no other option, as the doctor Elisa got wasn’t answering.

We’ll give Elisa credit. While she totally disapproved of that and made it clear Victoria should have kept calling the proper doctor, she was pretty reasonable with it. There were no insults, no cursing, not even a raised voice.

However, Victoria didn’t hesitate to make this another victim moment. She pouted about how she apparently does everything wrong before she left. We can’t. She’s a total child.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.