Underrated Lovecraft movie adaptations

The Rod Serling-hosted anthology series Night Gallery, which ran on NBC from 1970 to 1972, drew on a number of notable horror authors and stories for its episodes, including several authors with connections to Lovecraft such as August Derleth, Algernon Blackwood, and Arkham House co-founder Donald Wandrei. Two of Lovecraft’s own stories were also adapted during its second season — Serling himself wrote a script based on “Cool Air,” while series producer Jack Laird directed a take on “Pickman’s Model.”

Both episodes are not only among Night Gallery‘s best, but also two of the best screen versions of Lovecraft’s work, with an abundance of Gothic atmosphere and gruesome special effects. “Cool Air” is a milder sort of macabre, with Serling adding romance to the story about a doctor (Henry Darrow) and his mysterious aversion to warm temperatures. “Pickman’s Model” is the episode remembered by most fans, due largely to the makeup effects design for the subterranean ghoul that serves as inspiration for artist Bradford Dillman’s grotesque paintings. John Chambers, an Oscar winner for the 1968 film Planet of the Apes, and Leonard Engleman (the ’84 Ghostbusters) used foam rubber molds of the scaly skin created for Creature from the Black Lagoon in 1954 for their monster, which netted them an Emmy nomination in 1972. Lovecraft also inspired a lesser segment, “Professor Peabody’s Last Lecture,” in which Carl Reiner learns the hard way that it’s a bad idea to mock the Old Ones.