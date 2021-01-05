Unannounced Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro show up in live hands-on video

It’s only a week before the official Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will reportedly be revealed, but that hasn’t stopped a leaker from posting an unboxing video of the upcoming wireless earbuds on YouTube.
YouTuber Digital Slang released a video of the earbuds and confirmed the wearable’s specs. Furthermore, Digital Slang says that he purchased the unannounced earbuds from a seller on Facebook.
The YouTuber says the Galaxy Buds Pro offer a dust and water resistance rating of IPX7, support wireless charging and active noise-cancellation. Additionally, Samsung has added a transparency mode that allows users to hear the world around them while wearing the earbuds. Digital Slang goes on to say that the transparency mode is the best he’s heard from any other earbuds, but the noise-cancellation isn’t as good as what’s available with Apple’s AirPods Pro. The earbuds also have eight hours of battery life
This leak goes alongside previously rumoured specs and renders related to the upcoming true wireless earbuds. In fact, Twitter user WalkingCat even recently tweeted the earbuds’ spec sheet.
pic.twitter.com/m8lDoDqhCZ
— WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) December 23, 2020
It’s worth mentioning that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are the successor to the Galaxy Buds+ even though they’re releasing after Samsung’s bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live.
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are rumoured to cost $199 USD (roughly $250 CAD) and will reportedly launch on January 14th alongside the Galaxy S21 lineup of smartphones.
Source: Digital Slang