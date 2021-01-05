U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.61% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
14
© . U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.61%

.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.61%, while the index added 0.69%, and the index climbed 0.80%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 4.25% or 8.62 points to trade at 211.34 at the close. Meanwhile, Chevron Corp (NYSE:) added 3.19% or 2.70 points to end at 87.41 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was up 2.87% or 1.55 points to 55.59 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:), which fell 1.29% or 2.81 points to trade at 214.95 at the close. Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:) declined 1.19% or 0.63 points to end at 52.13 and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) was down 0.97% or 3.38 points to 346.12.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which rose 11.23% to 19.41, Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 10.83% to settle at 16.37 and Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 9.81% to close at 53.74.

The worst performers were VeriSign Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.32% to 206.49 in late trade, Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 3.13% to settle at 141.00 and PulteGroup Inc (NYSE:) which was down 2.89% to 40.99 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which rose 99.82% to 0.435, Peck Company Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 78.70% to settle at 10.99 and Helius Medical Technologies Inc Class A (NASDAQ:) which gained 57.70% to close at 17.710.

The worst performers were Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 25.00% to 5.400 in late trade, Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 25.87% to settle at 19.66 and Lumos Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.20% to 24.515 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2297 to 789 and 80 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2226 rose and 799 declined, while 51 ended unchanged.

Shares in Peck Company Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 78.70% or 4.84 to 10.99.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 5.38% to 25.52.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.34% or 6.65 to $1953.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February rose 4.72% or 2.25 to hit $49.87 a barrel, while the March Brent oil contract rose 4.76% or 2.43 to trade at $53.52 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.42% to 1.2300, while USD/JPY fell 0.43% to 102.66.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.46% at 89.433.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR