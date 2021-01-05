U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.61% By .com

© . U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.61%



.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.61%, while the index added 0.69%, and the index climbed 0.80%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 4.25% or 8.62 points to trade at 211.34 at the close. Meanwhile, Chevron Corp (NYSE:) added 3.19% or 2.70 points to end at 87.41 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was up 2.87% or 1.55 points to 55.59 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:), which fell 1.29% or 2.81 points to trade at 214.95 at the close. Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:) declined 1.19% or 0.63 points to end at 52.13 and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) was down 0.97% or 3.38 points to 346.12.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which rose 11.23% to 19.41, Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 10.83% to settle at 16.37 and Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 9.81% to close at 53.74.

The worst performers were VeriSign Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.32% to 206.49 in late trade, Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 3.13% to settle at 141.00 and PulteGroup Inc (NYSE:) which was down 2.89% to 40.99 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which rose 99.82% to 0.435, Peck Company Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 78.70% to settle at 10.99 and Helius Medical Technologies Inc Class A (NASDAQ:) which gained 57.70% to close at 17.710.

The worst performers were Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 25.00% to 5.400 in late trade, Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 25.87% to settle at 19.66 and Lumos Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.20% to 24.515 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2297 to 789 and 80 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2226 rose and 799 declined, while 51 ended unchanged.

Shares in Peck Company Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 78.70% or 4.84 to 10.99.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 5.38% to 25.52.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.34% or 6.65 to $1953.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February rose 4.72% or 2.25 to hit $49.87 a barrel, while the March Brent oil contract rose 4.76% or 2.43 to trade at $53.52 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.42% to 1.2300, while USD/JPY fell 0.43% to 102.66.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.46% at 89.433.