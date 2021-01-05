Tyrese Gibson Denies Locking Wife Samantha and Daughter Out of House Ahead of Divorce

Instagram

Samantha Lee claims in divorce documents that the ‘Fast and Furious’ actor also cut her off financially a few weeks before she filed for divorce back in September 2020.

Tyrese Gibson‘s split from his estranged wife Samantha Lee is apparently isn’t amicable as they’ve shown in public. Samantha claims in divorce documents that she and her daughter were locked out of the family house in Georgia ahead of filing for divorce.

In the papers obtained by TMZ, the 31-year-old says her estranged husband changed the locks at their home, leaving Samantha and their 2-year-old daughter Soraya out in the cold. The 42-year-old star, however, has denied this.

Samantha also claims that Tyrese had cut her off financially a few weeks before she filed the divorce papers in September 2020. Responding to this, the Roman Pearce of the “Fast and Furious” film franchise admits he turns down Samantha’s request for $20,000 per month in child support, calling that number “unreasonably high.”

The divorce documents reveal what led up to their split. Tyrese says when he returned home from a movie set in late August, Samantha confronted him and they had a tense, 3-hour argument during which she threatened to call cops.

Tyrese eventually left the house because he did not want police involved due to “multiple public incidents involving police brutality and racially motivated killings of unarmed African American people.”

Tyrese only announced his split from Samantha in December, though they had separated three months earlier. He said in a statement posted on Instagram that “after much thought, consideration, and prayer, we unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce.”

Describing it as “a painful and significant development in our lives,” he shared their wish to remain amicable, “Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents.” He added, “We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other.”

Leaving the door open for a reconciliation with Samantha, he wrote in a follow-up post, “I pray we leave the door open because the God that we serve is a mountains mover and can make a way out of no way…..”