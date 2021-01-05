Two children killed, others injured in high-speed crash in Wellington in the NSW central west

Two children have been killed after a dark maroon sedan hit a group of pedestrians at high speed, with the driver then fleeing the scene.

Four children and one adult were struck by a car on Warne Street in Wellington, north of Dubbo, about 4.30pm NSW Police said.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated an adult and four children at the scene, however, two of the children later died.

The adult and two other children are being transferred to hospital – one in a serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle involved left the scene prior to speaking to police, NSW Police said.

At least two helicopters and as many as 10 ambulance crews rushed to the crash.

