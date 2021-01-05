Trump and Biden campaign in Georgia ahead of high stakes Senate elections

President Donald Trump was in Georgia on Monday evening, ahead of two high stakes runoffs which will determine control of the US Senate.

If Republicans win one or both, they will retain a slim majority and can block incoming President Joe Biden’s legislative goals and judicial nominees.

If Democrats prevail in both seats, it’s an even split in the chamber, giving Biden’s Vice President, Kamala Harris, a tie-breaking vote.

Trump however was focused on other things, returning yet again to his baseless claims of voter fraud:

“You lose, you lose. You go and say, maybe I’ll do it again sometime, maybe I won’t or I’ll get back to life. But when you win in a landslide and they steal it and it’s rigged, it’s not acceptable.”

President-elect Joe Biden also took to the stage in Atlanta to thank voters for making him the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia in three decades.

He also urged his supporters to show up one more for the Senate runoffs that will determine the balance of power on Capitol Hill and the reach of his administration.

“The power, the power is literally in your hands. Unlike any in my career, one state, one state can chart the course, not just for the next four years, but for the next generation.”

Once again, different visions of the nation will collide with the Republican candidates embracing Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda and Democrats focused on liberal policies.

The runoffs were required because none of the candidates reached a majority vote in November’s vote. Opinion polls suggest both races could go either way.

Watch our full report by clicking on the media player above.