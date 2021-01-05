Top economist’s predictions for 2021

One of the leading economists in the country has forecast 2021 to be the year of economic recovery as the world deals with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Craig James, Chief Economist of CBA’s stockbroking firm CommSec, said locally the RBA has done much to reduce the shock the virus has taken on Australia’s employment levels.
“Policy is primarily focused on job creation to reduce scarring in the labour market.”
Globally, he predicted that a Biden presidency should see economies revert back to pre-pandemic levels 12 months from now.
“Investors hope that US President-elect Biden announces a stimulus package of at least US$1 trillion, which could boost US economic growth, returning the economy to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021,” Mr James said.
“As President, Joe Biden could introduce tougher financial regulation and impose anti-trust measures on big technology companies.
“His engagement with China on trade issues will also be a key focus along with his foreign policy objectives in the Middle East. This is of special importance to Australian businesses and investors.”
Of course, much of his predictions hang upon a successful and widespread rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine, the tool widely tipped to be the catalyst for economic recovery.
“Europe and the US are currently experiencing second waves of the virus, driving case numbers to record highs and necessitating fresh lockdowns,” Mr James said.
“The good news is that an effective vaccine is expected to be distributed across the globe, with vaccinations already commencing in the UK. And treatments for the virus are also being developed.
“The economic outlook will clearly be dictated by the virus and how quickly vaccines can stem case numbers and allow economies to start repairing.”
The economist also predicted Aussie interest rates to remain “super low”, meaning it is unlikely to see another cut in the next 12 months.
Rather, he anticipates the RBA will focus on other fiscal policies to respond to the ebbs and flows of the local economy.
“While monetary policy was once all about adjusting interest rates (or the price of money) that is no longer the case.” he said.
The information provided on this website is general in nature only and does not constitute personal financial advice. The information has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. Before acting on any information on this website you should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to your objectives, financial situation and needs.