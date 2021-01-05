Deepika Padukone is the reigning Queen of Bollywood. She has been ruling Bollywood for years now, be her charming smile or her effortless acting skills, the audience loves everything about her. She has several successful films attached to her name, on her birthday today, we thought about listing out a few songs from these films only which have struck a chord with the audience over the years. So sit back and scroll through this list of top 10 songs of Deepika Padukone.

1. Deepika Padukone Song: Deewani Mastani

Film: Bajirao Mastani

2. Deepika Padukone Song: Balam Pichkari

Film: Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani

3. Deepika Padukone Song: Ghoomar

Film: Padmaavat

4. Deepika Padukone Song: Uff teri Ada

Film: Karthik Calling Karthik

5. Deepika Padukone Song: Dooriyaan

Film: Love aaj kal

6. Deepika Padukone Song: Agar Tum Saath Ho

Film: Tamasha

7. Deepika Padukone Song: Laal Ishq

Film: Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela

8. Deepika Padukone Song: Main Agar Kahoon

Film: Om Shanti Om

9. Deepika Padukone Song: Khuda Jane

Film: Bachna Ae Haseeno

10. Deepika Padukone Song: Kashmir Mein Tu Kanyakumari

Film: Chennai Express