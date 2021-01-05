Tony Romo could call Saints-Bears game remotely

Tony Romo was unable to call Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals due to COVID-19 protocols, and it’s possible he still won’t be cleared when the postseason kicks off this weekend. That does not mean he will miss another broadcast, however.

Romo could call Sunday’s CBS playoff game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints remotely, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports. If Romo is not cleared, CBS could set up a studio at his home in Dallas so he can still work the game with partner Jim Nantz.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit called Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game between Ohio State and Clemson from his home after he tested positive for COVID-19. Play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler was on site for the game in New Orleans.

A spokesperson for CBS told the New York Post that the network will announce its official plans for Sunday’s Bears-Saints broadcast later in the week.

CBS did not say whether Romo tested positive for COVID-19. As long as he is feeling well, it would be a surprise if the network did not find a way to accommodate having him call Sunday’s game. You don’t pay as much as CBS is paying Romo to have him sit on the sidelines for a playoff game.