Tiny Harris’ Daughter Heiress Looks Adorable In ‘Spidergirl’ Costume And Face-Paint While At Friend’s Birthday Party!

The little girl was in attendance at Kandi Burruss’ son, Ace Tucker’s 5th birthday party this weekend and it looks like she had a lot of fun! Heiress Harris was wearing a pink ‘Spider-girl’ costume since the bash was superhero-themed and she looked as adorable as always!

Naturally, her mom, Tiny Harris was excited to document the whole thing and so, she posted some super cute pics of her superhero 4 year old, both on the child’s personal Instagram page as well as her own!

Ace Tucker was very lucky to get his own Spiderverse birthday party and he, as well as all the other kids that showed up, had the time of their lives impersonating superheroes, Heiress included!

The pics and videos that made their way to social media showed the 4 year old posing in the outfit proudly alongside Toya Johnson’s daughter, Reign Rushing!

In the caption, Tiny wrote: ‘Spider-Man got the cutest Lil’ Spidergirls ever, to help him save the world.’

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker planned the perfect party for their son’s special day and it featured a face-painting station as well as inflatable bouncing houses to ensure the kids would have a lot of fun!

And sure enough, Heiress had to show off her face-paint as well in the pics posted by her mom.

The child replaced her superhero identity-hiding mask with pink angel wings and some sparkly jewels were also glued onto her forehead, making her look more like a cute fairy!

As for her hair, it was styled into twisted ponytails and there were also some beaded accessories donning it.

On Heiress’ IG Stories, her mom posted footage from the whole face painting process, proving that her daughter wore a mask as protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Fans loved the pics and vids, gushing over the cuteness of Heiress and the other kids at the party in the comments!





Post Views:

8