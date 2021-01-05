Tim Lambesis Optimistic About Recovery From Pre-Christmas Bonfire Accident

Instagram

Celebrating the first day he’s finally able to be out of bed for most of the day, the As I Lay Dying frontman offers fans an update on how he is faring after suffering burns to 25 per cent of his body.

As I Lay Dying star Tim Lambesis is celebrating after finally getting up and out of bed following a bonfire accident left him with burns covering 25 per cent of his body.

The heavy rocker spent Christmas in the hospital after the scary accident, but now assures fans he’s on the way to recovery after a landmark day on Sunday, January 03.

In a video posted on social media, Tim offered up a “recovery update,” stating, “Today actually marks the first day in a little over three weeks that I’ve been out of bed for most of the day. And yesterday was actually the first day they changed my dressings without having to scrub my wounds.”

“That’s a huge relief because scrubbing my wounds is by far the most painful part of the recovery process.”

The “Through Struggle” star added, “I’m very, very thankful my face did not get burned. And, for whatever reason – it’s a very common question, so I should let you know – my man parts did not get burned. I did lose 20 pounds from being stuck in bed for three weeks and I do have shakes, as you can kinda see, from my nerves reconnecting. It’s not something I can control quite yet, but I will get it all back together.”

He also thanked fans and friends who wrote to him, offering their support.

Tim previously informed his fans about the accident with a picture of him lying in hospital bed. He revealed that he accidentally set himself on fire as “the entire gas cap fell off when trying to use a little from the trickle tip to get a bonfire started. Gas got all over my clothes and I ended up burning 25% of my body.”