Things from The Expanse books that the show leaves out

While the TV version of The Expanse thus far has more or less lined up with the overall narrative of the first five novels in the series, there have been some shifts in the timeline and continuity throughout. For instance, the fourth novel, Cibola Burn, is almost exclusively focused on the events surrounding the newly colonized planet Ilus. While that plot certainly gets a lot of focus during season 4 of The Expanse, the show also weaves in other storylines that incorporated characters who would otherwise have been absent.

Changes to some of the narrative and character moments also meant that a storyline from Cibola Burn was cut. In the books, a biologist working on Ilus named Dr. Elvi Okoye develops a crush on James Holden when he arrives on the planet to help mediate growing tensions between the colonists of the new planet and corporate interests, but she eventually gets married to Fayez Sarkis, one of her colleagues. While Elvi (Lyndie Greenwood) is still a significant character on the corresponding season of the show, her infatuation-triangle storyline was scrapped.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Naren Shankar explained that because the show changed the parameters of Holden’s (Steven Strait) mission to Ilus, the potential-romance subplot no longer made sense. He explained, “when you characterize it that way, it’s a little harder to get into this relationship infatuation thing… It just didn’t seem to work based on how we had changed other things around it. So it just dropped out in the adaptation.”

Those differences between book and TV show are even more reason to dive into the novels that inspired The Expanse.