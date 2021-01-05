These are the best pets in Sea of Thieves

According to Sea of Thieves, Inus are “big, bouncy bundles of fun, but take days to dry out after a swim.” There are five variants on the original Inu: chocolate, coral, cotton boll, mudraker, and smoky. Players can dress up Inus in any of the outfits available for dogs, such as the bilge rat, bone crusher, ghost, kraken, pirate legend, and sovereign outfits.

Outside of the game, Shiba Inus are a breed of hunting dog originating in Japan. They are similar to cats in that they are clean and quiet, but they are wary of strangers and make good guard dogs. According to DogTime, “The Shiba Inu is highly intelligent, but he doesn’t necessarily want to do what you want him to do.”

This might make the Inu a strange choice for a pirate dog, where being a pirate means constantly taking orders from the captain. However, Inus are also super possessive, so they’ll do their best to help their pirate companion hoard all that treasure.