‘The Young and the Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers say that when it comes to a town like Genoa City, you can never say never, especially when it comes to love, right? At least that’s what Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) might be thinking to herself after realizing that she still has some feelings for her ex, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). Read on for all of the latest spoilers.

‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Elena And Devon Reconnect And Leave Room For Possible Reconciliation

According to the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, Y&R spoilers tease that after making love with Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic), Elena is feeling encouraged about the possibility of a bright future for them.

Elena’s portrayer Brytni Sarpy tells the publication, “Elena feels that the only possible reason for her cheating and hurting a man she cared so deeply for, was that there must be something she’s been in denial about when it comes to Nate. She still has strong feelings for Devon, but he’s made it clear that there’s no room for reconciliation.”

‘Young and the Restless’ spoilers also say that later on Elena will run into Devon at the coffee house. And while she does express her regret for hurting him the way she did, she also says that she’s ready to move on in her life – and without him, too.

Elena continues, “She wants to work on making peace with Devon instead of continually longing for him and living in regret. When Devon tells her that he and Amanda are just friends I think she doubts that’ll be the case for long.”

That’s when the two exes wish each other well and go their separate ways. “Unfortunately, connecting with Devon again just reminds Elena of what she’s been missing since they broke up. He will be on her mind more than ever.”

Needless to say, fans will have to tune in to find out what will happen next! The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on the CBS network. Check your local listings for times. In the meantime, drop us a line with your thoughts about this in our comments section below. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.