‘The Young and the Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers say that desperate times certainly call for desperate measures and if there’s one person who knows this all too well, it’s Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

He is going to be forced to ask for Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) help after Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) suffers a stroke. Here’s what you need to know.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chelsea’s Stroke Leads Adam To Ask Victor For Help

Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) tells Adam that Chelsea’ aneurysm has burst and she needs emergency surgery. Chelsea survives the life-saving procedure and Adam is advised to go home while she’s recovering. He later finds out that Chelsea had a strong and her right side is completely immobile, plus she can’t speak.

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest, actor Mark Grossman, who plays Adam, says, “Adam is so stunned that he can barely comprehend what Elena is saying.

Chelsea is young and you think strokes happen to people who are older so it’s pretty scary for Adam. All he wants to do now is fix this but he doesn’t know how.”

Unfortunately, Adam can’t see Chelsea at the hospital because he is not her spouse. ‘Young and the Restless’ spoilers then say that a desperate Adam realizes there is one person who could help him: his father. Mark adds, “Adam knows that the almighty Victor Newman can pull strings and make that one call that he doesn’t want to make.”

Needless to say, fans will have to tune in to find out what will happen next! The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on the CBS network. Check your local listings for times. In the meantime, drop us a line with your thoughts about this in our comments section below. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.